Chiropractor accused of planting video camera still licensed 

Prosecutors with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said they still have a case under review regarding the Valencia chiropractor arrested on suspicion of placing a camera in the restroom of his office on McBean Parkway.

A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detective said an employee made the initial report in May after finding the camera, and after investigating the complaint, they arrested 40-year-old Nicholas Vanderhyde, a Santa Clarita resident.

The investigator who reviewed the evidence collected and later served a search warrant for Vanderhyde’s electronic devices indicated that footage on the camera found in the office showed Vanderhyde placing and adjusting the camera, according to court records obtained by The Signal.

Detectives said that, as a result of the evidence collected, a case was presented to the DA’s office following Vanderhyde’s arrest in June.

Vanderhyde and his former employer, The Joint Chiropractic, have been hit with several lawsuits since the accusations were made.

But to date, no criminal case has been filed.

“A possible case is under review by our office,” was the statement issued Thursday by the DA’s office, in an email from Pam Johnson, public information specialist for the office. “Our office is reviewing all evidence before making a case filing determination.”

While the legal system runs its course, Vanderhyde remains a licensed chiropractor in Santa Clarita, according to the website for the licensing board, the state Board of Chiropractic Examiners.

Complaint process

The Joint also issued a statement not long after the arrest indicating they had reported Vanderhyde to the state Board of Chiropractic Examiners, or BCE, immediately upon hearing about the concerns.

Neither the state BCE nor the California Department of Consumers Affair had a media representative immediately available who could discuss the complaint. A representative for the BCE said Thursday that state policy precluded the agency from discussing active complaints.

Vanderhyde, whose license was issued in 2014, was registered to more than 20 different business addresses, including Fresno, Kern, L.A. and Ventura counties, according to the state’s website. The site also indicates that many of those addresses are no longer active.

Vanderhyde is now named in three lawsuits, including a class-action suit targeting his former employer, claiming he filmed patients and co-workers in the unisex family restroom at the location.

SCV Sheriff’s Station detectives have not identified any additional suspects in the case.

Following the initial investigation, a station official said he presented two charges, invasion of privacy and possession of child pornography, to the DA’s office.