CHP arrests driver after crash investigation

California Highway Patrol officers arrested a man Wednesday night following a close call on San Francisquito Canyon Road in Saugus.

The CHP Newhall Area Office began receiving calls around 8:35 p.m. regarding a collision on San Francisquito, near Lowridge Place, according to an email from Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the office.

The suspect, a 51-year-old Canyon Country man, was driving a Nissan sedan south of San Francisquito Canyon Road, where he veered across the double-yellow lines “due to his level of intoxication,” according to Greengard’s email.

The maneuver caused a Triumph motorcycle heading north on San Francisquito Canyon Road to take evasive action from being collided into and the driver of the Nissan to drive into a nearby dirt embankment.

He stayed on scene until officers arrived.

He was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI due to the injuries to the rider of the Triump and held in lieu of $125,000 bail.

He was still in custody as of Friday morning, when he was due in court in Van Nuys. The outcome of the initial hearing was not immediately available.