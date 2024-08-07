CHP to conduct DUI checkpoint on Friday 

A DUI checkpoint will be held from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday in the unincorporated area of Los Angeles County, according to a press release from the California Highway Patrol Newhall Area Office.

The specific location is yet to be announced, and will be prior to the checkpoint. Motorists can expect to see signs of a checkpoint upon arrival, and will be detained briefly while an officer discusses the purpose of the operation, according to the press release.

The goal of the checkpoint is to ensure safety for motorists and the general public, and to caution residents from driving under the influence. According to the press release, “Although checkpoints tend to reduce the number of drinking drivers on the road, the CHP will apprehend DUI drivers who fail to heed … warnings.”

Each vehicle will be checked, but if traffic volume increases, every fifth or 10th vehicle will be checked as per protocol, according to the release.