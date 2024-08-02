Church to host Back to School carnival for families in need 

With the start of a new school season right around the corner, Crosspoint Church plans to celebrate with a Back-to-School event to support families in need in the Santa Clarita Valley.



Crosspoint Media and Communications Director Oscar Yustis said that the church plans to give away free backpacks and school supplies to students to help them prepare for the incoming school year, in addition to carnival games and free food.



Yustis said that Pastor Leaf Zwerling and his wife Joanie had recently been installed at the church this past May, and that their main mission is for the church to become a hub of resources for local families in need.



“The fact that we’re so close to City Hall, we believe we have a certain call to help our community as much as we can,” Yustis said. “We’re not expecting people to come here and become members [of the church] or anything. Everything is out of our hearts and to give back to the community.”



Yustis said that if people cannot attend the event, they can also visit the church to receive free and low-cost mental health resources, free clothes and free family-friendly activities.



The carnival is scheduled to be held on Aug. 7 at 6 p.m. More information about the event and donation opportunities can be found on the church’s website at www.crosspointscv.org.

