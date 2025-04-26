Robert Lamoureux | Here’s some concrete advice on a new driveway 

Question: Good evening, Robert, I first want to tell you what a great thing it is I think you are doing for our valley. Offering free advice is generous of you. Many of us have benefitted from it – thank you.

I need to replace our driveway. It is very old asphalt, and I intend on replacing it with concrete. My question to you is, can you please guide me on what to ask and what to check for on a contractor’s bid? I’ve heard stories where a concrete job failed quickly with many cracks, and contractors disappeared. This will be no small project cost-wise, and I’d like to get my money’s worth when all is said and done. Thank you, for whatever help you are able to give.

– Joshua M.

Answer: Joshua, great question. First and foremost, get license and insurance information. Check on the Contractors State License Board site for license – check that it is current, active and that there are no complaints against the contractor. That is step one.

Step two is to ask the contractor for his insurance carrier’s information. Any contractor can tell you that they are insured, but you need to check on this yourself. Get their carrier’s info and call or email them yourself, asking for their COI (certificate of insurance). Get that copy and save it, in case there is a complaint in the future.

If a contractor gives you any pushback in this area, that is a flag that they are hiding something. Any good contractor will just hand the info over, knowing you are doing your due diligence.

Once you confirm that this contractor is operating as he/she should be, then look at their bid. It should show demo and hauling of old materials, with proper cleanup (unless you are taking this on yourself). Framing and rebar should be listed, along with the concrete at the proper PSI. For a driveway, I’d go at least 300 PSI – the higher PSI, the more costly, but you are paying for quality.

Concrete delivery will also be listed for another charge, and labor will be an additional line. The finish of the concrete should be listed as agreed upon, and any other specifics you’re looking for. You should get more than one bid, and make sure that they are apples-to-apples comparison, for the price. They will ask for a deposit – never pay more than 50% for this, and absolutely do not pay the balance until the work is complete and the job site is clean to your agreed-upon state. Best of luck.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].