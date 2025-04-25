Triumph Foundation to host Wheelchair Sports Festival 

News release

Triumph Foundation, a nonprofit organization working to improve the lives of people living with disabilities, is hosting the 12th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival featuring 15 adaptive recreational sporting activities this weekend at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex.

Activities include wheelchair hockey, basketball, quad rugby, tennis, racquetball, baseball, football, power soccer, hand cycling, obstacle course, wheelchair skating, self-defense, scuba, dance, drum circle, art workshop and more.

Additionally, a Resource Fair featuring informational booths and exhibitors will be open throughout the festival, which is free and open to the public.

Triumph Foundation hosts the annual event to introduce people with disabilities and their families to adaptive recreational activities. The Wheelchair Sports Festival also provides learning opportunities for the general public, showcasing people living with impairments in a way that members of the community do not often see.

“This is Triumph’s major event of the year, giving people with disabilities a chance to push the limits of their ability, play games with friends and family on a level playing ground, and enhances their quality of life through the benefit of exercise, sports and fitness,” said a prepared statement from Triumph Foundation Founder Andrew Skinner, who suffered a spinal cord injury in November 2004 in a snowboarding accident and founded the organization in 2008. “People travel from all over California to attend this event (and) we are anticipating over 1,000 people this year.”

More information is available at Triumph-Foundation.org/WSF.