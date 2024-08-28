Church to host talk on climate change displacement 

News release

First Presbyterian Church Newhall is sponsoring a talk by Frances Namoumou on the reasons people are being displacement by climate change.

The event is scheduled 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the church, 24317 N. Newhall Ave. Her talk is free and open to the public, and will be given in the church’s Evans Room. Light refreshments will be served.

Namoumou has worked in the area of climate change for more than 20 years. Her expertise is in the area of climate justice and disaster management, according to a news release from the church.

She currently serves as ecumenical enabler for the Ecologic Stewardship and Climate Justice Program at the Pacific Conference of Churches in Fiji.

Her goal is to awaken people to the worsening human problems caused by climate change worldwide, the release said.