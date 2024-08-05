City confirms new diner location set for east side 

The city of Santa Clarita’s Planning Division officials confirmed a Northern California restaurant chain recently received the greenlight for a second location on the east side of the city.

Black Bear Diner is slated to be the newest addition to the Sand Canyon shopping center on Soledad Canyon Road.

Jason Crawford, director of community development for the city, expressed optimism about the growth of activity on the east side, particularly around the new center at Soledad and Sand canyon roads.

“It’s a second location for them,” Crawford said during a recent interview, highlighting some of the new east-side development.

The new location is part of a bit of activity in the area in the shopping center that’s also seeing a remodel of the Starbuck’s location there, he added.

It’s the second location for the popular Redding-based restaurant, which opened in Valencia, next to the Barnes & Noble on Valencia Boulevard, to big crowds in May 2018.

The newest location has been approved for a spot that was previously listed as Coco’s, which served a similar style of meal.

Black Bear, which started in 1995, now has more than 150 locations in 13 states, stretching from California to Illinois.

The Canyon Country location was recently listed on the restaurant’s website.

A media information contact for the restaurant was not immediately available as of this story’s publication.

The new address for the restaurant is expected to be 16526 Soledad Canyon Road, according to city of Santa Clarita officials.