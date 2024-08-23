City to hold groundbreaking for roller rink 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita is inviting the community to a groundbreaking event marking the construction of The Rink Sports Pavilion on Friday, Aug. 30, at 9:30 a.m.

Located adjacent to the gymnasium at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex, this state-of-the-art recreational facility will become a cornerstone of community engagement and wellness in Santa Clarita, according to a news release from the city.

The Rink Sports Pavilion will feature a 12,000-square-foot multi-use rink for roller skating, basketball, volleyball and pickleball. Additionally, the 25,701-square-foot facility will house a commercial kitchen and a DJ booth. The facility is anticipated to open in 2026.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, roller skaters from local community groups will attend to give a skating demonstration on the basketball courts.

For more information about The Rink Sports Pavilion, contact Araz Valijan at [email protected].