City to hold groundbreaking for roller rink 

The Rink Sports Pavilion, shown here in an artist's rendering, is scheduled to open in 2026. Rendering courtesy of the city of Santa Clarita.
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting the community to a groundbreaking event marking the construction of The Rink Sports Pavilion on Friday, Aug. 30, at 9:30 a.m.  

Located adjacent to the gymnasium at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex, this state-of-the-art recreational facility will become a cornerstone of community engagement and wellness in Santa Clarita, according to a news release from the city.  

The Rink Sports Pavilion will feature a 12,000-square-foot multi-use rink for roller skating, basketball, volleyball and pickleball. Additionally, the 25,701-square-foot facility will house a commercial kitchen and a DJ booth. The facility is anticipated to open in 2026.  

During the groundbreaking ceremony, roller skaters from local community groups will attend to give a skating demonstration on the basketball courts.  

For more information about The Rink Sports Pavilion, contact Araz Valijan at [email protected].   

