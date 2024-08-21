COC soliciting applications for vacant board seat 

The Santa Clarita Community College District board of trustees voted last week to appoint a new member representing Trustee Area No. 5 following the recent resignation of Joan MacGregor.

The district oversees College of the Canyons.

Applications for the vacant seat will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6.

To be considered for appointment, according to a COC news release, applicants must be:

A resident of Trustee Area No. 5 (as defined by the 2022 Trustee Area boundaries).

Age 18 or older.

A registered voter.

In addition, candidates must not be employed by the district, nor be disqualified from holding civil office by the Constitution or any law of the state, the release stated.

A provisional appointment confers all powers and duties of a governing board member upon the appointee immediately following his or her appointment.

According to the release, desirable qualities of board candidates include:

Knowledge and involvement in the local business community.

Interest in and/or knowledge of financial/budgeting and community college funding issues.

Availability to invest time in district activities.

Experience in community relations and local community involvement.

Demonstrated interest in higher education strategic planning issues.

Ability to work within a group decision-making environment.

Involvement in previous volunteer/elected position(s).

Involvement in advocacy/lobbying activities.

Willingness to speak in the public.

Familiarity with technology issues.

Demonstrated experience in generating external funds to support nonprofit organizations.

Knowledge of and/or ability to develop/understand and implement public policy.

Experience and understanding of the board’s role in labor negotiations.

Experience with personnel issues unique to higher education.

Applications and more information, including maps showing the boundaries of Trustee Area No. 5, which generally represents the community of Canyon Country, are available online at Canyons.edu/administration/board/.

Applications can be submitted online or mailed to the COC chancellor’s office, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA, 91355. Hand-delivered applications can be submitted to the chancellor’s office located in Canyons Hall (Room 250) at the college’s Valencia campus. The deadline to submit a completed application is 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6.

Selected candidates will be afforded an in-person interview, to be conducted by the board’s current members, during open session at a board meeting to be scheduled on Sept. 18.

After all candidates have interviewed, the board will discuss the results, vote on the appointment and swear in the new member.

The person appointed to the position shall hold office until the next regularly scheduled election on Nov. 3, 2026. The appointed board member may run for re-election.