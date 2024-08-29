College Briefs for Aug. 29

2 local students named to SNHU dean’s list

Southern New Hampshire University announced two local students were named to the winter 2024 dean’s list: Jade Johnson, of Valencia, and Hassan Ahmad, of Canyon Country.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the dean’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit institution with a 91-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 225,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, New Hampshire.

3 local students named to Belmont University dean’s list

Belmont University recently released the dean’s list for the spring 2024 semester. Approximately 44% of the university’s 7,338 undergraduate students qualified for the spring 2024 dean’s list, including three students from the Santa Clarita Valley.

The local students named to the dean’s list were:

• Anna Bates, of Stevenson Ranch.

• Sophia Concepcion, of Stevenson Ranch.

• Kenna Henderson, of Santa Clarita.

“Earning a place on the dean’s list is a testament to the unwavering diligence, tenacity and commitment to scholarly distinction exhibited by Belmont’s promising students,” Belmont University Provost David Gregory said in a news release.

Dean’s list eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

Located 2 miles from downtown Nashville, Tennessee, Belmont University comprises nearly 9,000 students from every state and 33 countries. The university offers more than 115 areas of undergraduate study, 41 master’s programs and five doctoral degrees.