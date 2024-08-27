Construction under way on Vista Canyon bridge 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita is announcing the start of construction on the Vista Canyon Bridge and Road Improvements Project in Canyon Country. This project is an integral component of the Santa Clarita 2025 Strategic Plan, focused on building and creating community, according to a news release from the city.

The Vista Canyon Bridge and Road Improvements Project includes the construction of a two-lane bridge approximately 780 feet in length, with one lane in each direction. The bridge will feature a striped median for emergency vehicles, highway safety lighting, concrete barriers and metal railing. Additionally, the project will incorporate a raised landscape planter, a shared-use sidewalk with a Class I bike lane and a new bike trail under the bridge, ensuring that the infrastructure supports various modes of transportation.

Complementing the bridge construction, road improvements will include the installation of a new traffic signal at the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Vista Canyon Boulevard, formerly Lost Canyon Road. The improvements will also feature new exclusive eastbound left-turn and right-turn lanes, an extension of the existing westbound left-turn lane and roadway enhancements along Vista Canyon Boulevard, north of the bridge. South of the bridge, a new roundabout and extension of Vista Canyon Boulevard will be constructed to provide access to the Vista Canyon Multi-Modal Transit Center.

The Vista Canyon Bridge and Road Improvements project will provide a secondary access point from Soledad Canyon Road to the Vista Canyon community and Metrolink station. This new connection will enhance traffic circulation and transit services for the development and neighboring communities, the city release said.

The bridge will also serve as an alternate emergency access route, offering an additional evacuation path for the Sand Canyon community.

At this time there is no impact to residents, the release said. However, in the spring of 2025, there will be construction along Soledad Canyon Road and residents will be notified of future lane closures. Construction is anticipated to be completed in spring of 2026.

For any questions about the Vista Canyon Bridge and Road Improvements Project, contact Jackie Lillio at [email protected].