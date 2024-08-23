Contruction planned for parking lot at The Cube 

News release

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 3, parking at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center will be reduced for solar panel installation.

The project will take approximately six weeks to complete. Part of the city’s Energy Infrastructure Modernization Project, this upcoming closure will help generate electricity at The Cube. The panels will also provide shaded parking for patrons, while helping the environment and reducing the city’s utility costs, according to a news release from the city.

Visitors can use any of the available parking outside of the construction zone at The Cube, or use the parking lot at Valencia High School (27801 Dickason Drive) and use the crosswalk at the signalized intersection. During the closure, the city urges residents to drive safely, as there will be heightened foot traffic on Smyth Drive throughout the project.

Recently, The Cube received LED lighting and HVAC modifications throughout the facility, a new roof and started the process of installing a new ice refrigeration system. All of these upgrades are part of the Energy Infrastructure Modernization Project, which will revitalize aging infrastructure, mitigate rising utility costs and promote sustainability, the release said.

For more information on the parking lot closure, call 661-257- 2823.