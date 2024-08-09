County OKs $115k settlement in deputy crash 

Officials with the Los Angeles County Contract Cities Liability Trust Fund approved a $115,000 settlement for a deputy-involved crash that happened back in 2021, according to county records.

The case involves a vehicle collision between a Sheriff’s Department (Ford) Explorer and a BMW, driven by the plaintiff, that occurred on November 2, 2021, at the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and a Lowe’s parking lot entrance in the city of Santa Clarita.

The intersection is the city’s busiest, based on traffic volumes released by the city that indicate about 87,000 vehicles pass through there per day.

“Plaintiff claims to have suffered injuries and damages from the collision,” according to a decision from the board that makes decisions on county liability. “Due to the risks and uncertainties of litigation, a full and final settlement of the case is warranted.”

The deputy stated he was in the No. 2 lane, driving 25 mph, “when he momentarily became distracted,” according to a summary of the incident.

The deputy “diverted his attention to the No. 3 lane and did not observe the traffic light cycle to red,” according to the report, which added that the deputy was unable to stop prior to entering the intersection and collided with the plaintiff’s vehicle.

The settlement claim, authorized July 30, alleges the plaintiff has suffered wage loss, property loss, hospital expenses, general damages and loss of earning capacity, as a result of the crash.

The original claim was filed in September of 2022, according to county records.