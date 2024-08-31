Deputies and community members gather for Deputy Jake Kuredjian’s 23rd annual vigil 

As deputies gathered to commemorate the life of Deputy Hagop “Jake” Kuredjian at the intersection of Stevenson Ranch Parkway and Poe Parkway Saturday morning at 9 a.m., loved ones and community members reflected on his lasting legacy over the past 23 years.

Having served in the Los Angeles County’s Sheriff’s Department for 17 years, the slain deputy was 40 years old at the time of his death. Kuredjian was shot and killed while serving as a backup responder in Stevenson Ranch, at a home on Brooks Circle.

Deputies stand in silence to honor Jake Kuredjian during the vigil in Stevenson Ranch on Saturday, Aug. 31. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, the suspect, who possessed a firearm and was believed to have been impersonating an officer, refused to go outside and comply with officers. Kuredjian was shot in the head after he arrived to back up officers attempting to enter the property through a window.

Deputies stood in silence on Saturday by Kuredjian’s plaque to participate in the annual standing guard vigil. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Capt. Justin Diez took the podium to reflect on Kuredjian’s time as a beloved member of the community, pausing to pay his respects during the flyover that occurred during the ceremony.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Captain Justin Diez pays tribute to Deputy Jake Kuredjian, who died 23 years ago, during the vigil in Stevenson Ranch on Saturday, Aug. 31. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“Today, Aug. 31, 2024, is a significant day in the history of Santa Clarita …[Kuredjian] was a local hero killed in the line of duty not far from here, serving our community every year … We are all here today, not only to pay our respects, but to mourn his passing and celebrate his life,” Diez said.

Diez reflected on the remembrance of Kuredjian’s life on a daily basis at the station, not only by having his picture displayed, but also as a reminder of the dangers of the profession.

The ceremony pauses for the flyover to pay respects for Deputy Jake Kuredjian in Stevenson Ranch on Saturday, Aug. 31. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“At our station, his picture is proudly displayed in the memorial hallway and on the memorial wall in the patio, and then also his original locker, which is signed by deputies at Santa Clarita station,” Diez said. “To our community members, we’re very humbled by your ongoing support that you have for our station personnel. To our station personnel, Jake’s tragic death is a very difficult reminder of the dangers of this job, but fear not, Jake is definitely a guardian angel watching over you.”

Loved ones gather to remember Deputy Jake Kuredjian, who died 23 years ago, during the vigil in Stevenson Ranch on Saturday, Aug. 31. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Kuredjian’s brother, Garo, held back tears as he honored his brother’s impact, saying Kuredjian’s life was a “testament to the best we can be.”

Deputy Jake Kuredjian’s brother, Garo, speaks to the crowd to reflect on his brother’s legacy during the vigil in Stevenson Ranch on Saturday, Aug. 31. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“I stand before you today, not only as a member of law enforcement, but as Jake’s younger brother. It’s been over two decades since we lost Jake, but his memory has been impactful as ever,” Garo said. “His legacy continues to inspire us to uphold the values he held here, integrity, service and an unwavering commitment to others. And to his fellow deputies here today … you embody the same bravery and compassion that Jake did, and for that, we’re all profoundly grateful. And to this beautiful community, thank you for remembering Jake, standing alongside us. Your presence here is a powerful reminder of the bond between law enforcement and the people that we serve.”

A woman leaves flowers at the plaque that honors Jake Kuredjian during the vigil in Stevenson Ranch on Saturday, Aug. 31. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Flags and flowers surround the plaque dedicated to Jake Kuredjian in Stevenson Ranch on Saturday, Aug. 31. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Motorcycles carry American flags to honor Jake Kuredjian during the vigil in Stevenson Ranch on Saturday, Aug. 31. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

A picture of Deputy Jake Kuredjian, who died 23 years ago, sits in the front of the ceremony in Stevenson Ranch on Saturday, Aug. 31. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal