Dixon Health Center to host Duck Dash 

News release

The 21st Annual Dixon Duck Dash presented by Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Inc. is ready to make another splash on Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center.

This family-friendly event, scheduled 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., promises a day filled with swimming, activity booths, and the chance to help the nonprofit raise funds in support of its mission.

All proceeds will go directly to support the Dixon Health Center’s medical, dental and behavioral health programs to ensure that individuals and families in the community receive the care they need to lead healthy lives, according to a news release from the organization.

The Dixon Duck Dash is an opportunity to spend the last day of recreational swimming at the aquatic center while contributing to the cause. Admission to the event is a $5 duck race entry and can be purchased in advance by visiting www.sdfhc.org, as well as on the day of the event. Each rubber duck purchase will be assigned a unique number and will not only give you entry into the aquatic center, but also will be entered in multiple duck races that will occur throughout the event for a chance to win prizes.

The Duck Dash will have an array of activity booths that will include interactive activities, a photo booth, balloon artists, sensory bins, calm bottle making station, duck-o-ration booth, and more. Select local nonprofit and business vendors will also be in attendance offering giveaways and resources.

Founded in 1980 by The Rev. Samuel Dixon in Val Verde, SDFHC has six locations throughout the Santa Clarita Valley providing a full array of primary care health services that include the treatment of illness and injury, chronic disease management, family planning, women’s health, immunizations, lab screenings, well-child care, health education, specialty referrals, oral health care and behavioral health services.

To purchase entries and for event details, visit www.SDFHC.org