Fire breaks out in Sand Canyon  

A 100-foot-brush fire broke out in Sand Canyon Tuesday afternoon on the 28900 block of Oak Spring Canyon Road, according to L.A. County Fire Department spokesperson Luis Garcia.



Garcia said that firefighters were dispatched at around 1:47 p.m. and arrived on the scene five minutes later. Firefighters then extinguished the fire at around 2 p.m.



No structures have been threatened and no injuries have been reported, as of the publishing of this article.



This is a breaking news story, and additional information will be released as soon as it becomes available.







