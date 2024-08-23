Brush fire near Gorman halted at 20 acres   

Personnel with the Los Angeles County Fire Department battled a brush fire near the Interstate 5 and Vista Del Lago exit that burned a total of 20 acres on Friday afternoon, according to officials with the Fire Department.

The blaze, dubbed the Motor Fire, broke out at 10:48 a.m. and firefighters arrived on the scene of the incident at 11:02 a.m., said Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesman with the L.A. County Fire Department. He could not provide information on the cause of the fire, but according to social media reports it was caused by an overturned big rig involved in a traffic collision.

Kaitlyn Aldana, a spokeswoman with the agency, said forward progress was stopped at 1:36 p.m. at 20 acres.

No structures were threatened, and no injuries were reported, she added.