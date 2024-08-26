Former deputy takes plea deal in DUI coverup 

An off-duty sheriff’s deputy spotted covering up another deputy’s Stevenson Ranch DUI crash two years ago received informal probation as part of a plea deal agreed to Friday.

On Aug. 26, 2022, Gregory Brian Davis, 55, pulled his fellow deputy’s limp body out of the crashed SUV and placed him in the vehicle of his fellow deputy’s wife, who drove him home, according to a news release from District Attorney George Gascón announcing the charges.

Prosecutors said Davis then attempted to move the deputy’s SUV before a retired Los Angeles Police Department officer passing by called authorities.

Davis, who is no longer a Sheriff’s Department employee, according to the agency’s personnel records, originally faced one felony charge of conspiracy to obstruct justice, and four misdemeanor charges related to delaying/obstructing officers’ investigation.

According to the terms of the plea deal, Davis pleaded no contest to a pair of misdemeanor charges: a reduced conspiracy charge and obstruction of justice.

In addition to the informal probation, Davis was ordered to complete 80 hours of community service and pay a small civil assessment.

Deputy Carlos Lopez, who was charged with a misdemeanor DUI, including a special allegation that he refused to take a chemical test and his blood-alcohol content was above 0.15%, pleaded no contest on May 15.

He received three years of informal probation, a fine, participating in the Mothers Against Drunk Driving victim impact program, the “Hospital and Morgue Program” and community service, according to Los Angeles County Superior Court records available online.

He is still listed as an active employee, according to the agency’s personnel records.