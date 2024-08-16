‘Game. Set. Hope.’ charity tennis tournament set for Sept. 7 

Ethan Park, a West Ranch High School senior, with the help of his friends is hosting his second annual “Game. Set. Hope.” charity tennis tournament on Sept. 7 to raise funds and awareness for mental health. The tournament is scheduled to be held at the West Ranch High School tennis courts from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A little over a year ago, Park and his family went through the tragedy of losing two family members due to suicide. Through his grief last year, Park came up with the idea of hosting a charity tennis tournament to raise funds for the JED Foundation, a New York-based nonprofit started by parents who lost their youngest son to suicide, and the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

“That was a huge, pivotal moment in my life, in my family’s lives,” said Park. “I realized how mental health is so important in our lives. I realized that I needed to do something about it and with the encouragement of my parents and my motivation to want to do something for my community and school I came up with the idea of doing ‘Game. Set. Hope.’”

Park’s mission was to create an event where people could come out and support a good cause while having a good time. With the help of his friends, the tournament will include games side by side, snacks, and guest speaker Dustin Kua, a Pepperdine Graduate School of Education and Psychology student and current tennis coach, who will speak on the importance of mental health.

Park said having his coach speak again this year is special to him because a coach and athlete have a certain bond. Not only does a coach teach you how to play the game but also they show you how to learn about yourself. They help you navigate life through the wins and losses of the game.

“My coach who mentored me and helped me be confident. He taught me the skills I need to get better at the game and to improve my well-being,” said Park.

To participate in the tournament, tickets are $25 and can be purchased on the organization’s website: gamesethope.org. No experience is needed to sign up. Park invites people of all ages and levels of experience to come and support the cause.

This year the funds raised will be donated to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Park hopes this event will continue in the years to come whether it be led by him, another teammate, or possibly his younger sister. The main focus is to reach as many people as possible and show them their mental health matters.

West Ranch High School tennis courts are located at 26255 Valencia Blvd.