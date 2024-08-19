Hart school district set to dissolve Measure SA committee 

A new high school, two new auditoriums and the first two-story building for the district’s oldest school.

Those are some of the things that Measure SA funds helped to produce since voters in the William S. Hart Union High School District’s boundaries approved the $300 million bond measure in 2008.

On Wednesday, the Hart district governing board is set to approve the dissolution of the Measure SA citizens’ oversight committee following the expenditure of all funds.

According to the committee’s 2022 annual report, the last of the funds were expended as of June 2020.

“It is now appropriate for the board to act to make certain findings, terminate and dissolve the Measure SA committee, and to thank the Measure SA committee members, both current and past, for their service on the Measure SA committee,” the agenda item reads.

A main goal of the bond measure was to procure a site for a high school in Castaic, with Castaic High School opening its doors to students on Aug. 13, 2019. The contract for the construction of the school was awarded at $126.2 million, which included a 450-seat performing arts center, specialized classrooms for career pathways programs and approximately 250,000 square feet of school and classroom space, according to previous reporting in The Signal.

Funds were also used to construct auditoriums at both Canyon and Saugus high schools and a two-story classroom building at Hart High. Safety and security upgrade projects were also completed at school sites throughout the district.

Measure SA followed the passage of Measure V in 2001, which allowed for the issuance of $158 million in general obligation funds. The construction of West Ranch and Golden Valley high schools along with Rio Norte and Rancho Pico high schools were funded through that measure. The oversight committee was dissolved in June 2016.

Wednesday’s meeting will also include: ratification of the contract agreement with the classified employees union; the appointments of two principals and an assistant principal; and a public hearing on the district renewing its charter agreement with Opportunities for Learning.

Wednesday’s meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m. at the district’s administrative office at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway.

To view the meeting online, visit youtube.com/live/vNKAlB2jMkg.