How To Be A More Environmentally Friendly Driver?

If you’re a resident or even a visitor in Dubai, driving is most likely going to be an important aspect of your life. It is a daily necessity for many people within the city. However it comes with its own share of responsibility to the environment.

The city of Dubai is always growing, and as the population increases, so does the need for sustainable driving practices among drivers, car owners and car renters. Whether you are a long-term resident of the city or using a monthly car rental Dubai, there are a plethora of ways to reduce your carbon footprint and help out the environment.

Here, we’ll be listing a few of those ways which we know are sustainable and easy to adopt to help create a greener Dubai without having to do away with our cars completely.

Buy or rent a fuel-efficient vehicle: The cars we drive have a large role to play in global warming and are a big source of air pollution, especially within the city limits. The carbon dioxide being emitted into the atmosphere on a daily basis isn’t being removed fast enough to keep the environment clean. Making use of a fuel efficient vehicle that emits the least amount of greenhouse gasses is the first and most important step. You can get a cheap car rental Dubai that meets these requirements easily from reliable marketplaces like OneClickDrive.

Check tyre pressure: Some people may wonder how this concerns emission. Well, if your tires are under-inflated, they are not as easy to turn as properly inflated tires would be. The engine will have to work extra hard to get the tires rotating properly. This leads to your car burning more fuel in the process. Ensure your car’s tires are always inflated to the appropriate pressure, as this can save you up to 10% on fuel costs while also minimizing gas emission.

Service your car regularly: Another point worth noting is regulations maintenance of your vehicle. Keep in mind that a car that is serviced regularly will run more efficiently and smoother than the one that isn’t. Emissions can also be checked during services. Problems with the exhaust can be checked and corrected to avoid releasing excessive harmful gasses into the atmosphere.

Drive smarter: How you drive has almost as big of an impact on the environment as what you drive. You can greatly decrease your greenhouse emissions by adopting simple driving techniques like slow and steady accelerations. You should also avoid slamming on the brakes and leaving your car idle in traffic. Reduce unnecessary cargo to lighten your overall vehicle weight.

Try out renewable fuels: Renewable fuels like biodiesel and E85 are produced from renewable plant materials and waste. Contrary to fossil fuels, they produce less greenhouse emissions and are more sustainable to produce and use.

Conclusion

Taking steps to help the environment has become a responsibility of each and every one of us. By using the steps we provide, you are sure to make a difference in the grand scheme of things, while enjoying your car rental in Dubai and making amazing memories while you’re at it!