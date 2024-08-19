Man killed on I-5 identified  

A man killed on the northbound side of Interstate 5 at the Calgrove Boulevard exit in the early hours of Saturday has been identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner as Roberto Adolfo Flores, 24, of Los Angeles.

On Saturday, the California Highway Patrol responded to a traffic collision at approximately 6:25 a.m. involving a white 2024 Volvo tractor and a 2016 Volvo tractor pulling a trailer.

The 2024 tractor trailer, driven by Adolfo Flores, was passing through the northbound No. 4 lane of Interstate 5 at Calgrove Boulevard and “for unknown reasons, the 2024 Volvo tractor veered onto the shoulder and struck a parked 2016 Volvo Tractor and trailer combination,” wrote Officer Josh Greengard, public information officer, for the CHP’s Newhall area office.

After colliding with the 2016 parked tractor trailer, the 2024 vehicle collided into the right shoulder railing, causing the cab to detach from the tractor and topple off the bridge, landing below onto Calgrove Boulevard, Greengard added.

Adolfo Flores “remained in the cab and was pronounced deceased by the Los Angeles County Fire Department upon arrival due to multiple injuries,” Greengard wrote in the email.

The driver of the 2016 parked tractor trailer remained at the scene of the collision, sustained moderate injuries, and was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as a result of the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Officer Luna at the CHP Newhall area office at 661-600-1600.