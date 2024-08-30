Message from The Signal: Election Letters Deadlines  

The Signal will publish letters and columns related to local elections through Oct. 5, one month before Election Day. (Vote drop boxes are scheduled to open on Oct. 8, per the California Secretary of State.)

The deadline to submit any letters to the editor about local elections is midnight on Saturday, Sept. 21.

From Oct. 6 through Nov. 5, no letters or columns about local elections will be published, with the exception of The Signal’s own editorials. Local elections subject to this hiatus include school boards, College of the Canyons, SCV Water Agency, Santa Clarita City Council, state Legislature seats and U.S. Congress. Letters and columns about statewide and national races (ballot measures, U.S. president, etc.) will still be published during that span according to The Signal’s usual processes for the opinion page. Any candidates who participate in The Signal’s weekly rotating columns for Democrats and Republicans will skip their normally scheduled appearances during this one-month hiatus.