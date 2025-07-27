Brian Richards | Epstein Outrage!

I have read and watched with amusement the left’s sudden interest in Jeffrey Epstein. While Epstein has been dead for years, the left’s interest was only piqued when President Donald Trump said there was no client list and the entire affair was a big nothing. The left now seems to think they have something that will finally bring Trump down, after more failed attempts than can be counted. Even more hilarious is that they have a newfound interest in teaming up with Trump supporters who are also upset about the lack of transparency. Their thinking is, when all these Republicans team up with the crying Democrats, Trump’s agenda will collapse.

Many of us who supported the president the last three elections are not happy about how this is turning out. Many of us are not happy with Pam Bondi, who said she had the information and was preparing to release it. Many of us believe there is collusion and corruption in government at all levels and this could be yet another example. However, to think we would ditch our support of the president over this is moronic. Your recent curiosity confirms you never had any interest in Epstein, otherwise you would have pressed for the release from the incompetents who were in charge the prior four years.

Trump is like your favorite restaurant where you enjoy everything they serve. But one time you order a dish you didn’t like. It’s still your favorite restaurant, but you got a stinker of a dish once. You on the left keep going to the restaurant and no matter how delicious the dish is in front of you, you never taste it and immediately decide it’s the worst restaurant since Nazi Germany.

So please, stay out of our restaurant. We don’t wish to dine with you, even when you find the one topic you agree with us about.

Brian Richards

Stevenson Ranch