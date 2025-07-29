Firefighters battling brush fire near Templin Highway  

First responders were battling an active brush fire Tuesday afternoon on the northbound side of Interstate 5 north of Templin Highway, according to officials.

Numerous fire engines with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to the scene of a fully engulfed truck at 11:58 p.m. and were on the scene seven minutes later, said Kaitlyn Aldana, spokeswoman for the Fire Department.

Flames from the fully engulfed truck spread to the nearby brush, causing a vegetation fire that was running uphill, according to radio dispatch traffic.

At the time of this story’s publication, the fire had burned 1 acre and no structures were threatened, Aldana said.

L.A. County Fire helicopters were also assisting on the fire, performing water drops and attempting to douse the fire, she added.

The fire prompted the California Highway Patrol to temporarily shut down the I-5 so first responders could battle the active fire, according to CHP Incident logs.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.