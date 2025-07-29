Michael Ramos | Lyons Canyon Project a Threat

I’m writing as a Santa Clarita resident and outdoor enthusiast deeply concerned about the proposed Trails at Lyons Canyon development. This project would permanently alter a cherished part of our community — the open space near Rivendale Park and the Taylor Trail, where I hike and mountain bike regularly.

Over the past several months, I’ve spoken with fellow trail users and gathered 90 petition signatures from community members who oppose this development. Many of them hadn’t even heard about the project until recently, but now they’re alarmed — and rightfully so.

The land in question isn’t just some empty lot. It’s a living, breathing habitat that supports oak woodlands, native plants and wildlife — including bobcats I’ve seen with my own eyes. It’s also a peaceful place where families, runners and cyclists come to reconnect with nature and escape the noise of the city. Once this land is developed, all of that will be gone.

The developer insists that scenic views and environmental impacts will be “less than significant.” But how can massive grading, five-story buildings, and road construction through sensitive ecological areas not be significant? They also claim to be “clustering” development to preserve open space, but what’s left behind will be fragmented and degraded.

This is not just about the environment — it’s about the identity of Santa Clarita. We pride ourselves on protecting open space and promoting outdoor recreation. Supporting this project would go against those values and set a dangerous precedent.

There are better places to build. This isn’t it.

Now that more people are becoming aware, I encourage readers to get involved. Attend meetings. Ask questions. Submit comments. And most importantly, don’t let this decision happen without your voice being heard.

Michael Ramos

Santa Clarita