Native SCV plants and those who fight for them 

Along the Placerita Canyon Nature Center trail, bushes of light brown buckwheat plants populate the dirt and the smell of vinegar plants wafts through the air, attracting bees, butterflies and other wildlife. But docent naturalist Robert Grzesiak would know that it wasn’t always easy for these native plants to regrow — he’s been whacking invasive weeds at the park for nearly 10 years.

“It was disturbing to me that there were so many weeds,” Grzesiak said. “Every time you cut down a weed, someone is bringing in a weed, either on their shoes or on their bicycle.”

Every Thursday at 9 a.m., Grzesiak and other docent naturalists try to clear areas at Placerita Canyon Nature Center that are highly populated with weeds, like thorny thistles and mustard plants. They wheel in buckets, trash bags and other gardening tools up the trails, and work on certain problem areas for about an hour to an hour and a half per visit.

Gresiak said that the presence of these weeds poses a fire hazard and prevents some of the native species from growing.

“Most of what we weed are essentially noxious weeds,” Grzesiak said. “Star thistle is painful, and the mustard becomes ugly and a fire hazard. These weeds don’t care about soil conditions. They just grow. And eventually the support system for the native plants is destroyed in the soil.”