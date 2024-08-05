New farmers market comes to Valencia 

Shoppers of the local Old Town Newhall and Canyon Country Farmers Markets Lee and LeeAnn Morrell, Saugus residents, arrived at the new weekly farmers market excited to see what new local farmers were selling at the Valencia location.

LeeAnn said Larry McClements, market manager at California Farm Direct Markets, has done such an amazing job with the other two markets, she felt compelled to make the drive over to see the grand opening of the Valencia Farmers Market with her husband.

“We figured this one is definitely worth coming out to and seeing the different vendors from the other two (farmers markets),” said LeeAnn.

LeeAnn said they wanted to stop by because they had not seen the new FivePoint community and figured it was an opportunity to have a glance at the developing area and get some shopping done.

Farmers market attendees could purchase a variety of fresh produce at the grand opening of the new weekly farmers market scheduled for every Sunday at the intersection of Magic Moutain Parkway and Navigation Avenue in Valencia. 080424 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

As a frequent shopper of the other local farmers markets, LeeAnn said the main two reasons she enjoys them are because of the fresh quality and small business support.

“These guys pick their stuff the day of or the day before and bring it to the farmers market. As opposed to going to the store where it’s been sitting around for a long time,” said LeeAnn. “It’s an opportunity for a small business to get their brand out because they won’t necessarily be able to sell in stores.”

Some businesses that started at the farmers market have had the opportunity to launch restaurants because of their growing popularity.

“Booku Po’Boys launched at a farmers market as Ray’s Trolley Stop and now they are going to be a restaurant opening in Canyon Country in September,” said Lee.

LeeAnn said another reason why they enjoy visiting farmers’ markets is the feeling of community that is created. They are a place where you can bring your family and friends as well as meet new people.

McClements said he was beyond excited to get involved with the Valencia community and expand local choices for produce.

“We bring everything here. We’re a certified farmers market,” said McClements. “We have ranch direct meats: beef, pork, chicken, and lamb raised locally in Southern California. Mushrooms, olive oil. I’ve got dairy here direct from the dairy. It’s the best you can get.”

All three local farmers’ markets specialize in fresh products. Some vendors at the farmer’s markets were selling produce that was picked at 4 a.m. in the morning and driven straight to the table.

“We’ve got lots of amazing stuff that has a quality you can’t get anywhere else,” said McClements.

Looking ahead to the future, McClements said they can grow based on demand. The more people that come and shop, the more farmers they can attract.

“We eat fresher, we’d be better. It’s just a simple way of life,” said McClements.

The Valencia Farmers Market is scheduled every Sunday, rain or shine, at Valencia by FivePoint located at 27426 Navigation Avenue from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.