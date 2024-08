The Child & Family Center held a fundraising event, “Come Kettlebell Swing with Us” to raise funds for the organization’s Purple Walk, a domestic awareness 5K. Participants of the hourlong workout hosted at Kalos Sthenos Fitness, accomplished a total of 500 kettlebell swings during the fundraiser, and were all smiles supporting the cause on Saturday morning.

Participants of the hourlong workout hosted at Kalos Sthenos Fitness accomplished a total of 500 kettlebell swings during the “Come Kettlebell Swing with Us” fundraiser aimed to fundraise money for the Child & Family Center Purple Walk, a domestic violence awareness 5K 081724 Katherine Quezada /The Signal

