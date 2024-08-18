Crash involving CHP officer closes I-5 south 

Southbound traffic was being diverted off Interstate 5 in the Santa Clarita Valley on Sunday morning after an injury crash involving a California Highway Patrol officer between Interstate 210 and Roxford Street.

At 3:26 a.m., CHP officers responded to a call about a disabled vehicle on the southbound State Route 14 freeway. When officers were responding to the call there was a traffic collision, which resulted in one CHP officer being injured and transported in unknown condition at the time of this story’s publication, according to Officer Kravig, spokeswoman for the CHP.

All southbound lanes of the I-5 were closed due to the crash, and southbound traffic was being diverted off the freeway at the Calgrove Boulevard exit, according to sigalert.com. The site said motorists were being rerouted to The Old Road, to Sepulveda Boulevard and then to Roxford.

According to the CHP’s traffic management web page, a Sigalert was issued for the scene at 5:08 a.m. The alert was to remain in effect for an unknown duration.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be added as it becomes available.