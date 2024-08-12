Reports: Riders stranded, escorted off rollercoaster  

Riders were stranded on a Six Flags Magic Mountain rollercoaster after it broke down on Sunday evening and were escorted off by personnel, according to media reports.

Amusement park guests became stuck on the “Viper” rollercoaster at approximately 7 p.m. after the ride broke down, according to KTLA 5.

Riders were assisted by personnel and escorted off the ride, which came to a halt on a “flat portion of the tracks,” according to the KTLA 5 report.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station did not respond to the incident.

Information regarding the incident is limited and it is unknown if any injuries were reported.

Personnel with Six Flags Magic Mountain have not responded to multiple requests for comment.