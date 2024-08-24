Robert Lamoureux | Help! It’s hot and the electric bill is insane! 

Question: Robert, we are new to Santa Clarita (and California), and though we knew the temperatures we’d be in, we certainly are not comfortable in the home we are in. It’s too hot most nights. It’s an older home and though we do have air conditioning, it’s working constantly and the electric bill is beyond what we even considered possible.

I’ve read your article for a few months now and am hopeful that you can offer some advice on things we can do to improve the heat factor in this home.

I am able to afford some improvements but want to begin where it would be most effective. I plan on being here for many years so I want to get as much of this under control as possible, and ultimately be more comfortable and save money in the long run. Any advice would be helpful.

— John F.

Answer: John, welcome to Santa Clarita. Great question and if you can afford some improvements, I’d absolutely begin with two major improvements.

First, have an insulation company come in and evaluate the existing insulation. If your home is older, it is likely suffering from old and inefficient insulation, and this would be a game changer right out of the gates. It’s a costly improvement but well worth it in the long run.

At the same time, look in to a whole house fan. This is something that is used when the outside temperature becomes comfortable, and you then want to exchange warmer inside temps with the cooler outside temps. The room(s) you occupy need to have a window opened, so the fan can draw in the cooler outside air and circulate it.

Meanwhile, the fan, which is installed in attic space, is pulling the warmer existing air up into that attic and it is being vented to the outside through the attic vents. This

allows you to discontinue using the AC once the temps drop at night, saving a good amount of money.

Of course, you need to secure your open windows for safety, but this is a wonderful tool to have installed if you have the attic space to accommodate it. Have this done prior to insulation if possible — it’ll be easier on the contractor. The contractor will know how to size the fan and will be able to evaluate your home to know if it is even possible.

There are many other things to be done for energy efficiency and to help keep your home cool, but I recommend beginning with these items. Good luck.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].