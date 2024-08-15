‘Sagittarius Ponderosa’ coming to The Main 

News release

“Sagittarius Ponderosa,” a play that delves into the complexities of family, identity and transformation, is coming to The Main in Old Town Newhall starting Aug. 23.

Written by MJ Kaufman and directed by Skylar Reede, “Sagittarius Ponderosa” takes place amidst a family’s time of transition. Archer, still known to family members as Angela, returns home when Archer’s father has fallen ill.

There, at night under an ancient Ponderosa pine, Archer meets a stranger who, in trying to reclaim a lost piece of his own identity, has uncovered the importance of change, according to a news release from the city of Santa Clarita.

Tickets are available for performances during the weekends of Aug. 23-25 and Aug. 30 through Sept. 1. General admission tickets are $24.34 and senior/student tickets are $19.07.

For tickets and more information, visit AtTheMain.org. The Main is located at 24266 Main St., Old Town Newhall.