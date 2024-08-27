Saugus school district hopeful of progress with preschool program 

It’s only been eight months since the Saugus Union School District restarted its preschool program, but district officials said at last week’s meeting that there is hope for it to continue to grow.

The presentation began with a quote from Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Glen Allen, that reads: “Early childhood is one of the strongest investments we can make in the long-term success of our students and the long-term economic strength of our communities.”

Michelle Barries, assistant superintendent of student services, said that idea is important because “we believe in the investment of early childhood.”

According to Barries, there are currently 48 students signed up for the four general education classes at Bouquet Canyon Early Learning Academy. Two of those classes are five days a week for three hours per day in the mornings, while the other two are three days a week for two hours per day in the afternoon.

Special education services — speech therapy, occupational therapy and adaptive physical education, to name a few — are also available.

The five-day-a week class costs roughly $4,320 per year, while the three-day-a-week class costs about $1,744 per year.

In terms of monthly costs, one student for the everyday program would be about $432 and one student for the partial week program would be about $174, Barries said. She added that those are in line with what other preschool programs in the Santa Clarita Valley are offering, though she couldn’t comment on the services that are offered elsewhere.

Superintendent Colleen Hawkins said having the special education services is part of the district’s vision for what has been named the Early Learning Center.

“Special day class students have access to typical peers,” Hawkins added. “So, that’s age-typical peers, which we don’t have any other kids that we can do that with. So now we have access to age-typical peers, so we are compliant and really benefiting our kids with their educational benefits on both sides. We’re getting to see some need in the community.”

On top of all classes being full, Nick Heinlein, assistant superintendent of business services, said there are more than 50 people on the wait list. Barries added that enrollment drops just like any other school, but the large number of names on the wait list shows there is room to grow.

“There is an interest,” Barries said. “We do have kids on the wait list, and then as we have an opening or it doesn’t work with a family, then we would call the next person on the wait list.”

Hawkins added that the district is working with College of the Canyons for internship classes.

In total, the expected revenue from the program is roughly $145,500 per year. Take away about $134,650 in expenditures — that includes salaries, benefits, and supplies and indirect costs – and the district takes in about $10,000 at the end of the year.

Those extra funds are then kept in a reserve fund just for the preschool program, according to Heinlein, and would be used for purchasing special tricycles and other items of that nature.

All capital projects, such as roofing, would go through the district’s fund for those sorts of projects, Heinlein said.