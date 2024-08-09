Sheriff’s Station officials investigating fatal vehicle-vs.-pedestrian crash 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating a fatal collision involving a trash truck and a pedestrian Friday morning in the 17900 block of Soledad Canyon Road, at Galeton Road, in Canyon Country, according to officials.

The incident was reported as a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision at 7:59 a.m., and fire officials were on scene at 8:04 a.m., according to Luis Garcia of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

There were two patients involved in the initial report, Garcia said, adding he did not have any information on their status as of 9 a.m.

Sheriff’s Station officials said the crash was still under investigation as of 9:05 a.m., and they were not able to confirm reports on the severity of the injuries to anyone involved.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area while the incident is under investigation.