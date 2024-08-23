Skip Spiro’s jazz group set to perform Sept. 12 

Skip Spiro’s 10-piece jazz group will be performing at the Pocock Brewery Company in the Barrel Room on Sept. 12 starting at 7 p.m.

The group’s sound is a mix of traditional big band era from the ’30s and ’40s, the New York bebop scene of the ’50s and ’60s, and a fusion of rock, funk, latin music, and others, said Spiro in an emailed statement.

“The beauty of this 10-piece format is that we’re big enough to produce a very full ensemble sound, yet small enough to shine the spotlight on each of the players,” said Spiro. “So, the focus of the group is on new original material (along with reworked standards and such) designed to feature each of these great ensemble players as soloists in their own right.”

The group features Spiro at the front on trumpet, flugelhorn, and valve trombone with another couple of trumpet players, a trombone, three saxophone players, a pianist, a bass, and a drummer.

Admission to the show is free.

Pocock Brewing Company is located at 24907 Avenue Tibbitts, Valencia.