Three trailer fire breaks out in Castaic 

A 3-acre brush fire broke out Friday afternoon between Tapia Canyon Road and Charlie Canyon Road that saw three trailers catch fire, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson Luis Garcia.



Garcia said that firefighters were dispatched at around 12:51 p.m. and arrived at Charlie Canyon Road at 1:06 p.m. Garcia also said that no structures have been threatened and no injuries have been reported, as of this story’s publication.



The city of Santa Clarita said in a social media post that the fire, dubbed the Copco Fire, started at a junkyard and spread to one of the nearby plants.



A fire weather warning in the Santa Clarita Valley was issued Friday morning by the National Weather Service, with temperatures expected to be near or above triple digits.



