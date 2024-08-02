U.S. News & World Report names Kaiser Permanente Panorama City among best hospitals for 2024-25 

News release

Several Kaiser Permanente hospitals across Southern California, including the Panorama City Medical Center that serves the Santa Clarita Valley, were named among the best in the nation based on U.S. News & World Report’s 2024-2025 Best Hospitals analysis.

Nationally, 37 out of 39 eligible Kaiser Foundation Hospitals – including 14 in Southern California – were rated “high performing,” among the top 10% to 20% in the nation, for at least one or more of 35 specialties, conditions and procedures.

“These results confirm our commitment to providing safe, compassionate and high-quality care to our patients,” Michelle Gaskill-Hames, regional president, Kaiser Permanente Southern California and Hawaii, Health Plan and Hospitals, said in a news release. “This couldn’t have happened without the dedication of our physicians and staff, who work hard every day to ensure best-in-class outcomes.”

U.S. News evaluated nearly 5,000 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. Only 11% of evaluated hospitals earned a “Best Hospitals” ranking. Hospitals awarded a “Best” designation excelled at factors such as clinical outcomes, level of nursing care and patient experience.

Dr. Ramin Davidoff, executive medical director for the Southern California and Hawaii Permanente Medical Groups, said this accolade is due to Kaiser Permanente physicians going the extra mile.

“What an honor to once again see the high-quality care and incredible dedication of our physicians and care teams recognized,” he said in the release. “We will continue to do everything we can to ensure our members know that when they receive care from us, they can rest assured that they will receive the excellent care they expect and deserve.”

To calculate the Best Hospitals rankings, U.S. News evaluated each hospital’s performance on objective measures such as risk-adjusted mortality rates, preventable complications and level of nursing care.