Valencia student recognized by National Society of High School Scholars 

News release

The National Society of High School Scholars announced that student Tiana N. Louie, of Valencia, has been selected to become a member of the organization.

The society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment, according to a news release from the organization.

The announcement was made by NSHSS Co-founder and President James W. Lewis.

“On behalf of NSHSS and our co-founder Claes Nobel, a member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes, l am honored to recognize the hard work, passion and commitment that Tiana has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” Lewis said in the release. “Tiana is now a member of a unique community of scholars — a community that represents our very best hope for the future.”

“We are proud to provide lifetime membership to young scholars to support their growth and development,” Lewis added. “We help students like Tiana build on their academic success by connecting them with learning experiences and resources to help prepare them for college and meaningful careers.”

NSHSS members automatically become lifetime members at the time of their initial membership. Each step along the way — from high school to college to career — NSHSS connects outstanding young scholars with the resources they need to develop their strengths and pursue their passions, the release said.

Formed in 2002 by James W. Lewis and Claes Nobel, the National Society of High School Scholars recognizes academic excellence at the high school level and helps to advance the goals and aspirations of high-achieving students through unique learning experiences, scholarships, internships, international study, and peer networks, the release said.

Currently there are more than 1.7 million members in over 170 countries. For more information about NSHSS visit www.nshss.org.