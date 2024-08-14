VIA’s CEO forum set for Aug. 23 

The Valley Industry Association is set to host a CEO forum at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Aug. 23 from 8:30 to 11 a.m.

VIA invites business leaders to attend the forum to collaborate on new ideas and support the valley’s top executives.

The goal of VIA’s CEO forums is to have decision makers collaborate to identify common business and community issues and develop solutions to boost success.

This year’s forum will feature the topics of how to effectively navigate rising costs, artificial intelligence and technology, and workforce development. Tamara Gurney, president, CEO and director of Mission Valley Bancorp and Bank, is this year’s opening speaker.

Tickets are $50 for VIA members and $60 for non-members. The last day to purchase tickets is Friday. To purchase tickets, visit the online event site at www.via.org/ceo-forum.

The Hyatt Regency Valencia is located at 24500 Town Center Drive.