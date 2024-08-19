Water board races set for November ballot 

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will have six races for the nine-person board on the Nov. 5 ballot, and with the filing deadline passed, the races are set.

The district voted in April to put more than half of its seats on the 2024 ballot, with one seat in Division 3 having a two-year term, as a means of having a 5-4 seat balance in elections starting in 2026.

The agency splits the SCV into three geographic districts: a western border that stretches into Ventura County, east to Acton, north to Castaic and south to the Newhall Pass.

In addition to Ken Petersen’s two-year seat in Division 3, which he was appointed to in September 2022, there will be a four-year seat in Division 3, as well as two seats in Division 1 and Division 2.

Division 1

Division 1, which is the southeastern portion of the district, is currently represented by Beth Braunstein, William Cooper and board President Gary Martin. Martin and Braunstein are up for reelection and Cooper’s term expires in January 2027.

Braunstein is not seeking reelection.

The candidates running for the two open seats on the ballot are: Martin, who leads the board; Dan Masnada, who previously served as general manager for SCV Water’s predecessor, the Castaic Lake Water Agency; and Paula Olivares, an engineering educator.

Division 2

Division 2 is currently represented by board Vice President Piotr Orzechowski, Dirk Marks and a vacancy created earlier this month by Ed Colley’s resignation, following an announcement he was moving to Texas. Marks is up for reelection in 2026.

Orzechowski is seeking reelection, and the two seats are also being sought by: Nathan Bousfield, a utility planning specialist; and Ken Cooper, a senior director of engineering.

Division 3

The third division is currently represented by Kathye Armitage, Maria Gutzeit and Ken Petersen. Gutzeit’s term expires in January 2027.

Armitage is seeking reelection, and she’s being challenged by Holly Schroeder, a local executive for DrinkPAK.

Petersen is being challenged for a two-year term by Stacy Fortner, an IT account executive.