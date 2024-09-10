Blog

40th annual Hart field tournament set for Oct. 26

Hart High School performs a colorful, vibrant, floral theme at the 39th annual Hart Rampage, a band competition with over 30 schools in Southern California competing. Katherine Quezada/ The Signal
Hart High School performs a colorful, vibrant, floral theme at the 39th annual Hart Rampage, a band competition with over 30 schools in Southern California competing. Katherine Quezada/ The Signal
Share
Tweet
Email

News release 

Rampage is back: The William S. Hart High School Regiment is once again hosting one of the largest events of its kind in Southern California and will be celebrating 40 years of the Annual Hart Rampage marching band and field show tournament. 

Rampage is scheduled to take place at the College of the Canyons Cougar Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 26. This year more than 32 bands from Southern California and surrounding areas are expected to perform.  

“It’s an opportunity to see many talented musicians and dancers including those from our local Santa Clarita Valley high schools perform at a single venue,” read a news release from the Hart Regiment.  

The daylong competition ends with a mass drumline and awards ceremony. In addition to the field show performances, there will be food vendors, merchandise booths and prizes to be raffled. 

Tickets will be available for admission. For more information or to make a donation, go to www.HartRegiment.com or call 818-515-7665. 

Picture of News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS