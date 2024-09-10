40th annual Hart field tournament set for Oct. 26

News release

Rampage is back: The William S. Hart High School Regiment is once again hosting one of the largest events of its kind in Southern California and will be celebrating 40 years of the Annual Hart Rampage marching band and field show tournament.

Rampage is scheduled to take place at the College of the Canyons Cougar Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 26. This year more than 32 bands from Southern California and surrounding areas are expected to perform.

“It’s an opportunity to see many talented musicians and dancers including those from our local Santa Clarita Valley high schools perform at a single venue,” read a news release from the Hart Regiment.

The daylong competition ends with a mass drumline and awards ceremony. In addition to the field show performances, there will be food vendors, merchandise booths and prizes to be raffled.

Tickets will be available for admission. For more information or to make a donation, go to www.HartRegiment.com or call 818-515-7665.