Agua Dulce Winery back with ‘more competitive’ price  

A representative for one of the two Santa Clarita Valley wineries on the market right now said the listing is being put back on the market with a “much more competitive price” that represents a great opportunity for a couple of reasons.

“Agua Dulce Winery, which includes a colonial-style manor home in the middle of a sprawling 90-acre vineyard property, has been listed for $10,888,000 by Mike Goldfarb, an agent affiliated with the Beverly Hills office of Coldwell Banker Realty,” according to an email this week by an agency hired to promote the sale.

In a phone interview Wednesday, Goldfarb said with anticipated cuts to the Fed’s interest rate, the property is a prime purchase for anyone looking to acquire great turn-key business opportunities.

The property at 9640 Sierra Highway — which is less than a mile from a similar facility, Reyes Winery — originally hit the market for just shy of $15 million in August 2023. In January 2019, it was on the market for around $11.8 million.

The facility was built in 1987, and the current owner and Mike’s father, Barry Goldfarb, has owned the property for about 14 years.

The main home on the property has five bedrooms and four and three-quarters bathrooms in a colonial-style home and more than 25,000 square feet of livable area, according to the listing.

A few of the guest and entertainment-related features include a recently added two-story barn, a 10,500-square-foot wine cellar and storage facility, a 10,000-square-foot bottling facility with a guest shop and tasting rooms.

The lot also has 100 parking spaces and a detached guest house.

In addition to hosting a number of recognizable films and shows, such as the first season of “Disney’s Promised Land” and NBC’s “Parks and Recreation,” the property offers more than a half-dozen other “profit centers,” retail wine sales, a wine club, the winery’s gift shop, weddings/events/corporate off-site venue hosting, concerts, online sales and Airbnb rentals.

Another property for local viticulturalists to consider is a lot about half that size.

A historic 40-acre property with more than 100 years of history in the Santa Clarita Valley, offering vineyards, a motel and the popular French restaurant, Le Chêne, was listed in March for about $5.7 million. The listing includes the Sierra Pelona Motel, which is five buildings and 12 rooms, less than 3 miles from Agua Dulce Winery.