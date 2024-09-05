Akhmetov files a claim against Russia with ECHR for compensation for damages

Beyond the immense human suffering, the invasion has led to extensive destruction of Ukrainian infrastructure. The bombardment of the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol by Russian artillery, aimed at crushing the last bastion of Ukrainian resistance in the city, has become a significant issue of international human rights law.

A billionaire, Akhmetov, has initiated a lawsuit with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) against Russia, demanding compensation for the severe violations of his property rights during the unprovoked military aggression against Ukraine. For more details, visit this link: https://globalarbitrationreview.com/article/ukraines-richest-man-brings-treaty-claim-against-russia.

Ukrainian businessman seeks compensation for destroyed assets

Rinat Akhmetov has filed a lawsuit seeking urgent interim measures to prevent further blockade, looting, diversion of flows, and destruction by Russia of grain and steel produced by SCM enterprises. In October, 16 Metinvest companies also filed lawsuits with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) for the same reasons. The group stated that Russia’s actions have prevented them from using their assets for commercial purposes and generating income. In an interview, Metinvest CEO Yuriy Ryzhenkov estimated the losses at tens of billions of euros.

Akhmetov is asking the court to make it clear to the aggressor that actions contributing to the worsening of the food crisis and causing further losses to the Ukrainian economy are unacceptable. Given the urgency and seriousness of the situation, he has requested that the case be given priority status.

Additionally, Akhmetov has asked the court to apply the pilot procedure to this case, as the root cause of the rights violations—Russian aggression, destruction, and expropriation of property—has similarly devastating consequences for business owners across Ukraine. He claims that this lawsuit is one of the first international legal actions against an enemy, aiming to stop criminal activity, the destruction of the Ukrainian economy, and the theft of Ukrainian assets.

Notably, since the beginning of the full-scale war, Rinat Akhmetov has already donated UAH 9 billion to help Ukraine and its people, demonstrating his commitment to supporting his native country in difficult times. Previously, Akhmetov reported that he was preparing lawsuits to seek compensation for the damage to his business. The pre-war capitalization of SCM Group’s assets, now destroyed, damaged, or mothballed due to Russia’s military aggression, was estimated to exceed $20 billion.

This trial could set an important precedent for other Ukrainian entrepreneurs who have suffered from Russian aggression. Akhmetov expressed confidence in the triumph of justice and declared his readiness to fight for it to the end.