American Cancer Society to host Bark for Life 

News release

Dog owners are invited to celebrate a “Happy Howl-o-ween” at the American Cancer Society’s fundraiser, Bark for Life, presented by Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley.

The event is scheduled 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita. In honor of the spirit of Halloween, family-friendly costumes for humans and dogs are welcomed and encouraged.

Bark for Life celebrates canine companionship and the healing role of dogs as they relieve stress and lift spirits. The family-friendly event features music, vendors, food trucks, a photo booth, games, contests (including a costume parade with many categories of dog and human winners), a Trick AND Treat talent show, and raffles. There will also be a special demonstration of dog agility and training.

In-person registration begins at 9:30 a.m. Guests can register one dog for $15, and $10 for each additional dog. Online registration is available at SCVBark.org. Registration includes a free goody bag. Guests without a dog are free to come and enjoy all the activities at no charge.

Bark for Life is a nationwide event for the Cancer Society and a kickoff event for Relay for Life of Santa Clarita Valley, to be held in May at Central Park.

All funds raised support research and local services for cancer patients and survivors. For more information or to register online, go to SCVBark.org.