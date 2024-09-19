Bill Miranda | Santa Clarita Arts: A Journey Through Local Creativity 

As my wife, Virginia, and I stroll through our magnificent city, we admire the beautiful paseos and the expansive open spaces, but what really catches our eye is the diverse works of art at every turn. As some of you may know, Virginia is a talented artist, and whether it’s sidewalk poetry etched into the sidewalks or the thought-provoking exhibits in the various city facilities, we love to reflect on what we see and appreciate the arts together throughout Santa Clarita.

In the constantly changing world of art, I am proud to share some exciting arts updates and opportunities around our city. From networking at the Business for Artists Conference, to exploring the fresh artwork in the First Floor Gallery at City Hall, there is always something new to see. You can even catch a sneak peek at the powerful poetry that will soon be stamped into a sidewalk near you!

Has art always been a passion of yours? Have you been searching for a way to take it to the next level, and even wondered how to start your very own creative business? In an industry that is both competitive and constantly evolving, advancing your artistic journey can be daunting. That’s where the Business for Artists Conference comes in, offering crucial support to both artists and nonprofit professionals alike. This all-day event, held at the Canyon Country Community Center (18410 Sierra Highway) on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., is more than just an investment in your artistic career. It is a unique chance to network, learn and grow within this dynamic field.

Get ready for a day filled with the tools and knowledge needed to succeed in the business side of the creative industry, all for free! There is so much to take in over the course of three sessions with multiple topics to choose from, including “Producing Content in an Ever-Changing Industry,” “Advertising Yourself: How Great Writing Will Help Your Career” and “From Studio Art to Public Art,” just to name a few. In addition, dive deep into the statistics on selling artwork with a keynote presentation from award-winning artist, gallerist and curator Kryan Henisey titled, “Meeting the Market: A Statistical Guide to Pricing Your Artwork for Today’s Economy.” You will not want to miss this incredible opportunity. While the Business for Artists Conference is free to attend, be sure to register at city.sc/BusinessForArtists!

Have you found yourself strolling through our magnificent city and noticed poetry imprinted into the sidewalk? This beautiful way of blending literature and the outdoors, is none other than our sidewalk poetry initiative, and allows residents and visitors to encounter poetry in their everyday lives. If you’ve ever wondered what bright minds wrote these various verses, please join us for the sidewalk poetry reading dedication on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 6 p.m. at The Main (24266 Main St.), where the 10 winning stamped poems’ locations will be revealed and the winning poets will have the opportunity to do a live reading of their prose. This will be an incredible time to support live poetry from the poets themselves, as well as be a part of a program that not only beautifies our city, but also elevates the literary voices within our community.

On your next visit to the first floor of Santa Clarita City Hall (23920 Valencia Blvd.), you may find yourself gazing upon a lush forest or snowy tundra. It is all part of “Nature’s Palette,” the new art exhibit located in the First Floor Gallery. This exhibit captures the diverse hues of the natural world through a variety of artistic mediums. Featuring works that range from vibrant landscapes and intricate botanical illustrations to abstract interpretations of nature’s forms and colors, this exhibit invites viewers to explore the rich interplay between art and the environment around us. Be sure to check out “Nature’s Palette,” now through Wednesday, Jan. 8, with a special reception this Friday, Sept. 20, from 6 to 8 p.m.

These are just a few examples of how Santa Clarita is committed to fostering a vibrant arts community. By integrating art into public spaces, supporting artists in their professional journeys and providing venues for artistic expression, we ensure that creativity continues to flourish in our city. For more information on everything arts in Santa Clarita, please visit SantaClaritaArts.com.

