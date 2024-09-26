Blog

Canyon Country teen reported missing 

News release 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person, Cayla Marchetti, AKA Rowan.  

Marchetti, 18, was last seen on Aug. 26, at 7:45 a.m., on the 18000 block of Sandy Drive in Canyon Country.     

She is described as being white, 5 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds. She has brown or red shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue pants. 

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. 

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store, or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org 

Missing person, Cayla Marchetti, AKA Rowan
