Canyon Country teen reported missing 

News release

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person, Cayla Marchetti, AKA Rowan.

Marchetti, 18, was last seen on Aug. 26, at 7:45 a.m., on the 18000 block of Sandy Drive in Canyon Country.

She is described as being white, 5 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds. She has brown or red shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue pants.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store, or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org