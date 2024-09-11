Blog

Child & Family to present ‘Inside Out’ screening 

"Inside Out" movie screening
Share
Tweet
Email

News release 

Child & Family Center is inviting Santa Clarita residents to a free movie screening and discussion of the original hit film “Inside Out” on Friday at 5 p.m. at the nonprofit organization’s campus, 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita.  

The film’s main character, Riley, is uprooted from her Midwest life and moved to San Francisco. Her emotions — joy, fear, anger, disgust and sadness — conflict on how best to navigate a new city, house, and school.  

 
Riley’s story will help families engage in healthy conversations about the importance of identifying and understanding emotions and the potential risks that can occur when those emotions are suppressed, according to a news release from the Child & Family Center. Through guided pre- and post-movie discussions, parents and their kids will be able to discuss these themes and more.  

Attendees can visit a variety of resource tables before the movie begins to learn more about supportive services available at Child & Family Center and within the community. Free sweet and savory snacks will also be available for all guests. For more information, contact Leah Parker, 661-259-9439.  

Picture of News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS