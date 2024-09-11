Child & Family to present ‘Inside Out’ screening 

News release

Child & Family Center is inviting Santa Clarita residents to a free movie screening and discussion of the original hit film “Inside Out” on Friday at 5 p.m. at the nonprofit organization’s campus, 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita.

The film’s main character, Riley, is uprooted from her Midwest life and moved to San Francisco. Her emotions — joy, fear, anger, disgust and sadness — conflict on how best to navigate a new city, house, and school.



Riley’s story will help families engage in healthy conversations about the importance of identifying and understanding emotions and the potential risks that can occur when those emotions are suppressed, according to a news release from the Child & Family Center. Through guided pre- and post-movie discussions, parents and their kids will be able to discuss these themes and more.

Attendees can visit a variety of resource tables before the movie begins to learn more about supportive services available at Child & Family Center and within the community. Free sweet and savory snacks will also be available for all guests. For more information, contact Leah Parker, 661-259-9439.