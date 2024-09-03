Circus Vargas coming to Valencia 

News release

The Big Top is coming to the Santa Clarita Valley as Circus Vargas brings its all-new 2024 production, “Jubilé! An Epic World Celebration!” to the Valencia Town Center Sept. 13-23.

The show features opera-trained ringmaster Johnathan Lee Iverson, who “guides the audience through an experience of different cultures and nationalities, joining hand in hand, coming together through acrobatic and aerial artistry to entertain, laugh, live, love, and celebrate as one,” according to a news release from Circus Vargas.

The circus’ international ensemble features performers from 15 different countries, the release said.

After the circus’ engagement at the Valencia mall is completed, Circus Vargas packs up the big top and heads to the Promenade Mall in Woodland Hills for performances scheduled Sept. 27-Oct. 14.

Showtimes vary. Tickets ($25-$80) and specific show schedule are available at circusvargas.com/tickets.